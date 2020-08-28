Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee to review global treaty on response to health emergencies

An independent expert committee will be established to examine various aspects of the international treaty that governs preparedness and response to health emergencies, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 28-08-2020 07:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:56 IST
Committee to review global treaty on response to health emergencies
WHO is also shining a light on the pandemic’s impact on mental health at a time when services have suffered disruptions. Image Credit: ANI

The Review Committee will advise whether any amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) are necessary to ensure it is as effective as possible, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been "an acid test" for many countries, organizations and the treaty.

"Even before the pandemic, I have spoken about how emergencies such as the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC (the Democratic Republic of the Congo) have demonstrated that some elements of the IHR may need review, including the binary nature of the mechanism for declaring a public health emergency of international concern," said Mr Tedros.

Interaction with a pandemic panel

The IHR Review Committee will hold its first meeting on 8 and 9 September.

The committee will also interact with two other entities, exchanging information and sharing findings. They are the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, established last month to evaluate global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Independent Oversight Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

It is expected that the committee will present a progress report to the World Health Assembly, WHO's the decision-making body, at its resumed session in November.

The Assembly comprises delegations from WHO's 194 member States who meet annually in May. A truncated virtual session was held this year due to the pandemic.

The committee will present its full report to the Assembly in 2021.

Committed to ending COVID-19

The IHR was first adopted in 1969 and is legally-binding on 196 countries, including all WHO the Member States. It was last revised in 2005.

The treaty outlines rights and obligations for countries, including the requirement to report public health events, as well as the criteria to determine whether or not a particular event constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern".

Mr Tedros underscored WHO's commitment to ending the pandemic, "and to working with all countries to learn from it, and to ensure that together we build the healthier, safer, fairer world that we want."

Invest in mental health

WHO is also shining a light on the pandemic's impact on mental health at a time when services have suffered disruptions.

For example, Mr Tedros said lack of social interaction has affected many people, while others have experienced anxiety and fear. Meanwhile, some mental health facilities have been closed and converted to COVID-19 treatment facilities.

Globally, close to one billion people are living with a mental disorder. In low- and middle-income countries, more than three-quarters of people with mental, neurological and substance use disorders do not receive treatment.

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on 10 October, WHO and partners are calling for a massive scale-up in investments.

The UN agency also will host its first-ever global online advocacy event on mental health where experts, musicians and sports figures will discuss action to improve mental health, in addition to sharing their stories.

The global fight against polio continues

The milestone eradication of wild poliovirus in Africa does not mean the disease has been defeated globally, Mr Tedros reminded journalists.

WHO announced on Tuesday that the continent has been declared free of the virus, which can cause paralysis after no cases were reported for four years

"We still have a lot of work to do to eradicate polio from the last two countries where it exists: Afghanistan and Pakistan," he said.

Mr Tedros also congratulated Togo, which on Wednesday celebrated the end of sleeping sickness as a public health problem.

The disease, officially known as human African Trypanosomiasis, is spread by tsetse flies and is fatal without treatment.

Sleeping sickness is endemic in 36 African countries, seven of which are planning to show that they have eliminated the disease as a public health problem: Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Rwanda, Uganda and Equatorial Guinea.

Another three countries also have announced their intention to follow suit: Burkina Faso, Kenya and Chad.

"This is incredible progress against a disease which was considered impossible to eliminate just 20 years ago," said Mr Tedros.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles

Top Republican party leaders Thursday night rallied behind President Donald Trump as they used the platform of Republican National Convention to launch a blistering attack on his Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden. The Democrats a...

Trump, Republicans attack Biden amid coronavirus crisis, street protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as Republicans warned of a lawless and dangerous America if Biden wins the November election. T...

FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...

Musk confirms Tesla Nevada factory was target of 'serious' cyberattack

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla Incs factory in Nevada was a target of a serious cybersecurity attack, confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of InvestigationFBI thwart the attack. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020