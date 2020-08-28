Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK transport minister: "It is now safe to return to work"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a campaign extolling the virtues of returning to the office and providing reassurance that it is a safe place, while a new online tool will help people avoid the most crowded trains and buses, a report in the Telegraph newspaper said. According to data from the Centre for Cities, only 17% of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August, underscoring the challenge facing Johnson in steering the country away from its coronavirus shutdown.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:59 IST
UK transport minister: "It is now safe to return to work"
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's government will urge people to return to offices and other workplaces where it is safe to do so to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

"Our central message is pretty straightforward: we are saying to people it is now safe to return to work," he told LBC radio. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a campaign extolling the virtues of returning to the office and providing reassurance that it is a safe place, while a new online tool will help people avoid the most crowded trains and buses, a report in the Telegraph newspaper said.

According to data from the Centre for Cities, only 17% of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August, underscoring the challenge facing Johnson in steering the country away from its coronavirus shutdown. The data, based on mobile phone signals, showed no increase in the footfall of workers going to city centers between late June and the week starting Aug. 3.

Last month, Johnson encouraged people working from home to get back to their workplaces to help the economy recover from its 20% contraction in the April-June period, the largest fall among big developed economies.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho boards ‘Shoplifters’ director’s next

Korean actor Song Kang-ho, star of Oscar winner Parasite, is set to play the lead role in Shoplifters director Hirokazu Kore-edas next project Broker. The film also marks Korean directing debut of the celebrated Japanese filmmaker.According...

CII launches Artificial Intelligence Forum chaired by IBM's Sandip Patel

Confederation of Indian Industry CII on Friday said it has established a new forum on artificial intelligence chaired by IBMs IndiaSouth Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel. The forum prioritises artificial intelligence AI as a driver of ec...

Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow

The Punjab Assembly, which met under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in Ladakhs Galwan valley, the COVID warriors and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior. The&#160;12th session of the 15t...

Channel Seven threatens to terminate contract with Cricket Australia

Cash-strapped Cricket Australia may plunge into further financial crisis with Channel Seven threatening to terminate its contract worth USD 450 million over its allegedly poor handling of the domestic and international calender for the 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020