Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What do we know about the health of Japan's Shinzo Abe?

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, ending a stint at the helm of the world's third-biggest economy during which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defences. Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:18 IST
EXPLAINER-What do we know about the health of Japan's Shinzo Abe?
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, ending a stint at the helm of the world's third-biggest economy during which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as a ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021. He has spoken of struggling with the disease since junior high school. A flare-up in 2007 forced him to quit as prime minister.

Here are the details of the disease: WHAT IS IT?

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause ulcers in the lining of the colon and rectum. Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal cramping, weight loss, and fatigue. The cause is unknown, but both heredity and immune system malfunctions, in which the immune system attacks cells in the digestive tract, are believed to play a role. Diet and stress can aggravate the condition.

Complications may include an increased risk of colon cancer, clots in blood vessels, and a perforated colon. WHAT IS THE TREATMENT?

Ulcerative colitis is incurable. While moderate to severe cases are treated with corticosteroids, this is not a long-term treatment as side effects can include bone loss, high blood pressure, and weight gain. A type of medication called 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA) is the standard treatment, including Asacol, which Abe has said he started taking in 2009 when it was approved in Japan. It had been available overseas before that.

"If this drug Asacol had taken more time to appear on the market in Japan, it's quite possible that I would not be where I am today," Abe said in a 2013 speech. "For that very reason, I consider it both my role and my fate to restore and enrich the lives of patients suffering from intractable illnesses."

Side effects from the medicine, also known as mesalamine, can include nausea, headaches or vomiting. Rarely, it can worsen ulcerative colitis symptoms. Other treatments include immunosuppressant drugs that require careful supervision and are usually only used if patients do not respond to other treatments.

The most drastic treatment is the surgical removal of the colon. HOW DOES IT AFFECT QUALITY OF LIFE?

If kept under control, ulcerative colitis has minimal impact on daily activities between flare-ups, which can be caused by stress. Some patients have frequent colonoscopies, such as every six months, to check for cancer. Abe undergoes a comprehensive physical exam twice a year.

In 2017, Abe said his treatment was fuelling his appetite, adding, "I now must worry about issues I once thought were completely unrelated to me, including gaining visceral fat, worrying about body fat, and my cholesterol level. I hit the upper limits on tests for each of these issues."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, eyeing Olympics, lines up half-billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Japan is making an aggressive move to grab enough coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its population four times over, a push the government hopes will instil confidence that it can host a delayed Summer Olympics next year. Like other rich coun...

Cycling-Bernal still recovering, but ready to be Ineos's sole leader

Egan Bernal is ready to defend his Tour de France title as the sole leader of the Ineos Grenadiers team despite nagging back pain. The Colombian pulled out of the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month, citing back problems, but did not s...

B'luru violence: HC appoints claim commissioner to assess damage to properties

The Karnataka High Court on Friday appointed a retired judge as the Claims Commissioner for assessing the damage caused to properties by the rioters who went on rampage torching a Congress MLAs house and two police stations here recently. N...

Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE

Israel has listed an El Al flight taking off Monday for Abu Dhabi, which would be Israels first commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalise relations. The website...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020