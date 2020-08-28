Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia sees record new coronavirus cases; clusters at factories

Indonesia reported its biggest rise in new coronavirus cases for a second successive day on Friday, while operations at a second factory in the country's biggest province were scaled down following the emergence of new infection clusters. Indonesia passed the 3,000 mark in new daily cases for the first time and added 105 new deaths, as authorities in West Java tackled outbreaks in three factories that the provincial governor said could be due to workers not following health measures.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:57 IST
Indonesia sees record new coronavirus cases; clusters at factories

Indonesia reported its biggest rise in new coronavirus cases for a second successive day on Friday, while operations at a second factory in the country's biggest province were scaled down following the emergence of new infection clusters.

Indonesia passed the 3,000 mark in new daily cases for the first time and added 105 new deaths, as authorities in West Java tackled outbreaks in three factories that the provincial governor said could be due to workers not following health measures. Among those was at a plant owned by Japanese automaker Suzuki, which cut operations by half after 71 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, Suzuki Indonesia said in a statement that it would remain at reduced capacity until conditions were safe.

That added to more than 200 at a factory owned by South Korean firm LG Electronics, which a spokesman said would resume operations next week. West Java's governor, Ridwan Kamil, said the infections indicated health protocols were not being fully observed. He said there was an outbreak at a third factory, but did not elaborate.

"When it turns out there are clusters, there was action that didn't really abide by the protocols, such as not wearing masks diligently, not keeping a safe distance, not washing hands, or there were asymptomatic people running around doing activities," Kamil said. Friday's new cases nationwide brought the infections total to 165,887 and the death toll to 7,169.

Indonesia's deaths are the most in Southeast Asia and its infections are the second highest after the Philippines. The capital Jakarta reported on Friday its highest number of infections with 869 new cases, followed by West Java's 526.

Jakarta, a city of 10 million, on Thursday extended for two more weeks its social restrictions, meaning restaurants or worship houses must continue to operate at limited capacity. Tri Yunis Miko Wahyono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, said the government's plan to incrementally phase out Jakarta's restrictions should be slowed down.

"Ideally if there were no economic pressures, the restrictions should be tighter," he said, adding that imposing lockdowns in risky areas could be effective. (Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Martin Petty)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VisionRI shortlisted for feasibility studies of AfDB funded electricity metering project in Cameroon

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, is among the six international consulting firms shortlisted for feasibility studies for the subsidiary of electricity metering services in Cameroon electricity sector financially supported by ...

Industry to witness the 2nd edition of REI E-Expo with Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration

- A Virtual August Congregation of the RE sector in India NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Renewable Energy India REI Expo, Asias largest and most influential renewable energy expo by Informa Markets in India, a...

BPR&D unwavering in service of nation Over last 50 years: PM Modi

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Anniversary today. A function was organised in virtual mode to mark the occasion. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy graced the f...

Afghan officials: Roadside bombs kill 14 in separate attacks

Roadside bombs struck two vehicles carrying civilians in separate attacks Friday in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 14 people, including three children, and wounding three others, officials said. The spokesman for Kandahar provinces ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020