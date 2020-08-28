Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical students to learn pandemic management in MBBS curriculum due to impact of COVID-19

Medical students will now study pandemic management along with its social, legal and other aspects during their MBBS course, as the Board of Governors (BoG) in Supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) is introducing fresh chapters in the curriculum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:14 IST
Medical students to learn pandemic management in MBBS curriculum due to impact of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Medical students will now study pandemic management along with its social, legal and other aspects during their MBBS course, as the Board of Governors (BoG) in Supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) is introducing fresh chapters in the curriculum. The move comes in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19. A detailed document 'Pandemic Management Module' has been prepared by a group of experts and academicians to train a budding medical student as "a doctor, leader and healer" during a difficult period of a rampaging pandemic.

The medical students will be taught infection control, disease management, epidemic management, research, communication, intensive care and palliative care during a pandemic. Dr VK Paul, Chairman of BoG in Supersession of MCI, has said in the foreword of the document that the Medical Council of India has prepared revised regulations on graduate medical education and competency-based undergraduate curricula, accompanied by detailed guidance for its implementation.

"One of the desirable outcomes of the competency derived education programme is to enable the Indian medical graduate to be prepared for the unknown - to be able to understand, investigate, treat and prevent new and emerging diseases as a clinician, community leader and scholar. The emergence of COVID-19 and its rapid spread across the globe has further underlined the need to develop these skills in our graduates," the document says. It says that the pandemic management module is designed to ensure that the MBBS student acquires competencies in handling not only the illness but also the social, legal and other issues arising from such disease outbreaks.

The document also notes that pandemic or disease outbreak calls into play all the five roles envisaged for the Indian Medical Graduate (IMG) viz. clinician, communicator, leader and member of the health care team, professional, life-long learner. The longitudinal module extending from foundation course to the final year undergraduate programme is expected to help in ensuring the creation of an IMG who will serve humanity as "a doctor, leader and healer in bleak times such as the occurrence of a pandemic".

"The impact of COVID-19 infection is being felt severely in the health sector. An acute necessity is being felt to maximise the health care facilities available in the country particularly the availability of trained health care workers to meet this unexpected health crisis," said Dr RK Vats, Secretary General of MCI in a foreword. "The competency-based undergraduate curriculum was designed to enable the Indian Medical Graduate to be prepared to meet new challenges - to be able to recognise, diagnose, investigate, and treat newly emerging diseases as a clinician and community health leader; the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has provided this opportunity," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Al Badr district commander among terrorists neutralised in Shopian district encounter: IGP Vijay Kumar

An Al Badr district commander and another terrorist, who had abducted and killed the Sarpanch of Khanmoh, were neutralised in Shopian district encounter on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police IGP Kashmir. IGP Kumar...

TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said. The 70-year old first time MP, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on August 10 after he tested positive for coro...

World leaders praise Japan PM Abe's contributions to ties

World leaders wished Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a rapid recovery on Friday and praised his contributions to bilateral relations during his years as Japans longest-serving leader. Abe announced Friday that he is stepping down beca...

Rs 2000 crore fraud:Owners of Kerala based finance firm abscond

A special team of the Kerala police is on the lookout for the owners of a Kerala-based finance firm against which over 200 cases have been filed by various depositors and investors alleging fraud of around Rs 2,000 crore. Police have issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020