Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary to close borders to foreigners next week to curb coronavirus infections

1 to curb a rise in coronavirus infections and Hungarians returning from abroad will have to go into quarantine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Friday. The government was considering various rules on how fans could be allowed to attend the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on Sept.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:02 IST
Hungary to close borders to foreigners next week to curb coronavirus infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary will close its borders to foreigners from Sept. 1 to curb a rise in coronavirus infections and Hungarians returning from abroad will have to go into quarantine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Friday. Gergely Gulyas said Hungarian citizens could leave the 14-day quarantine only if they provided two negative COVID tests.

Exceptions for the ban on entry for foreigners would apply to military convoys and for humanitarian transit, as well as business or diplomatic travel. The government was considering various rules on how fans could be allowed to attend the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on Sept. 24, Gulyas added.

"The number of infections has increased ... and most of these originate from abroad," Gulyas told a news conference. He said the restrictions were needed to allow the school-year to start next week, and protect people as well as the economy.

On Friday, Hungary recorded 132 new infections, the highest daily number since the peak of the pandemic. Hungary has had a total of 5,511 coronavirus cases and 614 deaths. Nationalist Orban, who has been in power since 2010, faces one of the biggest challenges of his rule as the Hungarian economy plunged by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter. Hungary eased lockdown measures in May.

"We would not like to reintroduce lockdown measures," Gulyas said. Budapest is due to host the match between Champions League winners Bayern and Europa League winners Sevilla next month.

All games in the recent final stages of those competitions were played behind closed doors, but UEFA's executive committee ruled that up to 30% of the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest can be taken by fans. Gulyas said UEFA was planning to grant access to the game for 3,000 fans of both Bayern and Sevilla. One possibility was that fans would have to produce two negative tests at the airport, would be transported directly to the stadium and back to the airport after the game.

He said the government has not decided yet about the rules, and was also in talks with UEFA about it.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manik Sarkar expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in Tripura

Leader of Opposition in Tripura, Manik Sarkar on Friday expressed concern over the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and urged the BJP-IPFT government to increase testing and provide effective treatment to the affected people. The...

At least two students killed during exams in eastern Congo

At least two students and a teacher were killed and several other teachers kidnapped after a primary school holding exams was attacked by unidentified gunmen in eastern Congo, authorities and the United Nations said on Friday.Exact details ...

Sushant case: CBI questions Rhea for more than 10 hours

The CBI here on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide, for over ten hours. Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Sant...

UK moves to fast-track coronavirus vaccine if safety tests passed

Britains medical regulator will be able to grant temporary authorisation for any coronavirus vaccine that meets safety and quality standards but before it has received a full licence, under new plans set out on Friday. The government said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020