Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthy lifestyle for cardiovascular health also promotes good eye health: Study

The ideal cardiovascular health, which is indicative of a healthy lifestyle, was associated with lower odds for ocular diseases especially diabetic retinopathy, researchers find in a new study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 12:01 IST
Healthy lifestyle for cardiovascular health also promotes good eye health: Study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The ideal cardiovascular health, which is indicative of a healthy lifestyle, was associated with lower odds for ocular diseases especially diabetic retinopathy, researchers find in a new study. These findings appearing in the American Journal of Medicine, published by Elsevier, suggest that interventions to prevent cardiovascular diseases may also hold promise in preventing ocular diseases.

Globally, about 2.2 billion people suffer from ocular diseases leading to vision impairment or blindness. Approximately half of these cases could have been prevented. The leading causes of vision impairment or blindness are age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataract, and glaucoma. "Earlier studies have observed associations between eye diseases and individual lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity, or hypertension," said lead investigator Duke Appiah, PhD, MPH, Department of Public Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX, USA.

"It is known that these metrics of ideal cardiovascular health do not work alone and may interact additively to result in diseases. However, prior to our research, no other studies have comprehensively evaluated the association of all of the metrics of ideal cardiovascular health with ocular diseases." Most ocular diseases show few symptoms at early stages and many people may not seek medical care despite readily available treatments. A recent online nationwide survey consisting of all racial and ethnic groups in the United States conducted by the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine showed that 88 per cent of the 2,044 respondents considered good vision to be vital to overall health with 47 per cent of them rating losing their vision as the worst disease that could ever happen to them. Alarmingly, 25 per cent did not have any knowledge about ocular diseases and their risk factors.

This research shows that following a healthy lifestyle and behaviour habits can all contribute to good cardiovascular health as assessed by adherence to the American Heart Association's prescription for health metric known as Life's Simple Seven (LS7). LS7 is based on the status of seven cardiovascular disease risk factors: not smoking, regular physical activity, healthy diet, maintaining a normal weight, and controlling cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels.

Practising these healthy lifestyles together was found to be associated with lower odds for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataract, and glaucoma. Individuals with optimal cardiovascular health had 97 per cent lower odds for diabetic retinopathy compared to individuals with inadequate cardiovascular health. Investigators evaluated data from 6,118 adults aged 40 or more years old who took part in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The average age of participants was 57 years old, 53 per cent of whom were women. A one-unit increase in LS7 scores was associated with reduced odds for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

"Overall, we believe that primary prevention and early detection approaches of ocular diseases are important, considering that over half of all deaths from ocular diseases and cardiovascular diseases are known to be preventable," commented co-investigators Noah De La Cruz, MPH, and Obadiah Shabaneh, MPH, both from the Department of Public Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX, USA. Since there is a significant overlap of the risk factors for ocular diseases and cardiovascular disease, the investigators recommended that screening for ocular diseases be incorporated into existing clinical and population-based screenings for cardiovascular diseases.

"We hope that our study findings will encourage adherence to healthy lifestyles in order to prevent these age-related diseases while also leading to increased collaborations between cardiologists, optometrists, and ophthalmologists in order to better prevent cardiovascular and ocular diseases," noted Dr. Appiah. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unique solution to break chain of infection on the Anvil

New Delhi 29 August 29, 2020 Been, a new app developed launched by an Israeli company is working to help break the chain of COVID 19 infection. The app connects businesses and governments with public users while maintaining total privacy. A...

1.5 lakh people affected in Bhadrak floods

As floods continue to wreak havoc in Odishas Bhadrak, as many as 1.5 lakh people have been affected in 543 villages of the district. A total of 12 people have died due to floods in the State while two are missing. Speaking to ANI Shyama Bha...

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' adds 'Normal People' breakout Paul Mescal

Normal People breakout star Pul Mescal has joined the cast of actor Maggie Gyllenhaals directorial debut The Lost Daughter. The film will feature Oscar winner Olivia Colman and actors Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley in the lead, according...

Body of Army jawan who died of cardiac arrest brought to Guj

The body of an Army jawan, whodied of a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to hishowetown Ahmedabad on Saturday morning and was received withmilitary honours, an official saidRajnish Patni, a sepoy, died at the military hospitalin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020