Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Police had been preparing for possible violence as activists opposed to measures to contain the virus urged social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and gather in Berlin. Earlier this week the city banned the protest but a German regional court overnight gave the final go-ahead by overruling the earlier decision.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:08 IST
Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police on Saturday disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.

The protest came as infections rise across Europe and as public frustration at measures to contain the virus grows in some quarters. Similar events took place in Paris, London and elsewhere on Saturday. "Unfortunately, we have no other option," Berlin police said on Twitter, adding people had failed to comply with the safety conditions of the march.

Protesters were dispersing peacefully although there were some pockets of disturbance, such as a construction container fire and blocked roads, police said. Some 3,000 officers had been deployed to control crowds estimated at 18,000. Police had been preparing for possible violence as activists opposed to measures to contain the virus urged social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and gather in Berlin.

Earlier this week the city banned the protest but a German regional court overnight gave the final go-ahead by overruling the earlier decision. Until now Germany has managed the coronavirus crisis better than many of its European counterparts, with rigorous testing helping to hold down infections and deaths.

But new daily infections have accelerated in recent weeks, as in much of the world. On Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to keep up their guard against the virus.

"This is a serious matter, as serious as it's ever been, and you need to carry on taking it seriously," she said. Protesters had gathered before the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin ahead of the march with signs reading "Stop the corona lies" and "Merkel must go".

About two hundred anti-mask activists held a rally in Paris to protest against sanitary measures with slogans such as "No to the health dictatorship" and "Let our children breathe". In London, several hundred demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square calling coronavirus a hoax and demanding an end to lockdown restrictions.

Many carried banners saying "Fake News," or "Masks are Muzzles" and rejecting any mandatory vaccination programmes. The virus has killed more than 40,000 people in Britain (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Yamuna continues to flow near warning mark; water level likely to recede

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Saturday, but the water level is expected to recede, officials said. The water level was recorded at 204.14 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 pm. It was 204.23 at 10 am and 20...

Czech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China

The head of the Czech Senate travelled to Taiwan on Saturday for a rare trip by a senior foreign official that has angered China, which considers the island a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations.Senate speaker Milos V...

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in a phased manner CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Genelia Deshmukh says she's recovered from COVID-19

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday revealed that she has recovered from coronavirus after testing positive three weeks ago. Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that she was asymp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020