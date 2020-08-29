Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt issues guidelines for international arrivals

Those passengers who produce negative RT-PCR test report on arrival with the test conducted within 96 hours prior to departure may also be exempted from institutional quarantine,according to the guidelines. The guidelines were issued in a Government Order (GO) on August 26.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:25 IST
Telangana govt issues guidelines for international arrivals

Asymptomatic international passengers who have compelling reasons, including pregnancy and death in family, may be exempted from institutional quarantine as per the latest guidelines issued by the Telangana government. Those passengers who produce negative RT-PCR test report on arrival with the test conducted within 96 hours prior to departure may also be exempted from institutional quarantine,according to the guidelines.

The guidelines were issued in a Government Order (GO) on August 26. The GO said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued standard operating protocol (SOP) (on August 22) for travel on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights.

According to the SOP, guidelines on health protocols and quarantine for international arrivals, as issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), from time to time will be observed, it said. Under the MoHFW guidelines for international arrivals in the country (issued on August 2), states can develop their own protocol with regard to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment post arrival of passengers in the state concerned.

According to the GO, the guidelines with regard to quarantine and isolation arrangements for international arrivals in the state are issued after examining the matter. The guidelines state that thermal screening will be carried out for all passengers upon disembarkation and those who are found symptomatic shall be isolated and taken to medical facilities as per health protocol.

The asymptomatic passengers shall be sent in paid institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home isolation. The passengers may be exempted from the requirement of institutional quarantine, if they have compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness, and also parents with children of 10 years of age or below, and permitted for 14 days of home quarantine.

Those passengers who produce negative RT-PCR test report on arrival with the test conducted within 96 hours prior to departure may also be exempted. Such passengers shall be required to undertake 14 days of home quarantine, it said.

Passengers travelling for business reasons and having negative RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours prior to departure shall be exempted from the requirement of home/institutional quarantine. However, the passengers should return within four days of arrival as evidenced by confirmed return tickets, it said.

The government reserves the right to test any passenger who has submitted negative RT-PCR test results at random with Rapid Antigen Test. Those who are found positive shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facilities as per health protocol, it added.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Revoke surcharges to lower power bills, demands Raj MP

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to revoke fuel surcharge and other charges in electricity bills for providing relief to the people of the state. He asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to set up a c...

Soccer-Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday, reports La Vanguardia

Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, Spanish media including La Vanguardia reported on Saturday.Spanish...

Berlin police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police broke up a mass protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 in the German capital after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events a...

NMRC to resume metro services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner

Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC on Saturday said it will resume metro services in a calibrated manner from September 7. The announcement was made after the Home Ministry released Unlock 4 guidelines.As per the latest guidelines issued by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020