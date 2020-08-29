Amit Shah likely to be released from AIIMS soon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, informed the hospital on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, informed the hospital on Saturday. "Sh. Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister is admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," said the hospital release.
The Minister was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care. He was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14, after testing negative for COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- AIIMS
- postCOVID
- New Delhi
- Medanta Hospital
ALSO READ
Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp at AIIMS on Independence Day
Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19
AIIMS doctor's decomposed body found hanging in rented accomodation in Delhi
Health Minister inaugurates blood donation camp at AIIMS
Amit Shah says he has tested negative for COVID-19