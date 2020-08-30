Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewellery sold out, salary cut, Delhi family struggles to provide treatment to specially-abled boy

Over the last 11 years, Jaya Lakshmi has sold all her jewellery, her mother-in-law gifted on her wedding, for the treatment of her son who suffers from cerebral palsy. Lakshmi said, “Around Rs 15 lakh is needed --Rs 30,000 a month -- for four years of treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:13 IST
Jewellery sold out, salary cut, Delhi family struggles to provide treatment to specially-abled boy

Over the last 11 years, Jaya Lakshmi has sold all her jewellery, her mother-in-law gifted on her wedding, for the treatment of her son who suffers from cerebral palsy. But the situation is getting tougher for the family with her husband's salary reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents are struggling to provide treatment to Ujjawal who cannot walk properly. From doctors in Delhi to panchakarma therapy in Kerala to treatment at the Udaipur Narayan Seva Sansthan, the couple has explored all options and has spent Rs 30 lakhs on their 11-year-old son’s treatment till now.

"Ujjawal was fine at birth. His physical growth slowed down when he was seven months old. Initially, doctors said he exhibited development delays," Lakshmi said. Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders caused by damage to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth. It affects movement and muscle tone or posture.

"These 11 years have been excessively difficult, full of struggles. We have spent all we had on Ujjawal's treatment. I sold all the 10 tolas (100 grams) jewellery my mother-in-law gifted me on my wedding to afford treatment for my son," she said, choking on her tears. But it was only in January that they could witness a tangible improvement in the boy's condition.

"Finally, we have got a doctor who brought a positive change in the boy's condition, but we do not have money for treatment now," she said. Ujjawal's doctor, Dr Ranbir Singh, said the boy needs physiotherapy at home twice a day.

Using a wheelchair to take the boy to hospital will be demotivating and is not advisable, the doctor said, adding that physiotherapy at home is the way ahead. Lakshmi said, “Around Rs 15 lakh is needed --Rs 30,000 a month -- for four years of treatment. Due to the pandemic, my husband's salary has been reduced by half. He earns Rs 15,000, of which Rs 5,000 is spent on rent.” She said her maternal family did not support her and rejected the child because of his disability.

"The kid knows we are struggling financially and says when he will be fit, he will set everything right," Lakshmi said. Ujjawal, who is a student of Class 4, loves playing the keyboard and tries reproducing the music he listens to on YouTube.

For the last three months, Ujjawal's parents have been providing therapy to him. "But we are not experts, there is a difference between what we do and what a doctor does," she said.

"The doctor has been helping us online but we cannot ask him for more. We need some help so that our kid is back on his feet again," the mother added..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nestle says consumer behaviour changing, essentials 'taking precedence' over luxury

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a major shift in consumption patterns among consumers as necessary purchases are taking precedence over luxury spending, Nestl India chairman Suresh Narayanan has said. Stating that the coronavirus crisis h...

Cycling-Pinot says 'nothing broken' but worried by back injury

Home favourite Thibaut Pinot said he was concerned by a back injury ahead of Sundays second stage of the Tour de France after suffering a heavy crash in the opening stage. The Frenchman woke up battered and bruised after he hit the deck har...

Thai royalists rally to support monarchy amid calls for reforms

About 1,200 Thai royalists gathered on Sunday to support the monarchy after almost daily student-led, anti-government protests calling for change, with some seeking reforms of the powerful institution.Waving national flags and holding pictu...

Hezbollah will avenge slain fighter, leader warns Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday it was only a matter of time before the group killed an Israeli soldier to avenge the death of one its fighters in Syria and that it would not be drawn into clashes on the Lebanon-Isra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020