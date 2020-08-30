Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany politicians condemn far-right flags outside parliament

Demonstrators broke through a barricade to access the steps of the Reichstag, one of Germany's most structures that was renovated with a glass dome by architect Norman Foster after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Scholz's comments were echoed by politicians including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the chair of Merkel's Christian Democrats, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:45 IST
Germany politicians condemn far-right flags outside parliament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leading politicians on Sunday condemned protesters who stormed the steps of Germany's Reichstag parliament building, some of them holding far-right flags, during mass marches against coronavirus curbs a day earlier. Police in the nation's capital were able to prevent demonstrators from entering the building, but the day saw hundreds of arrests, pockets of violence with injured police, and the forced break-up of one mass protest.

Finance minister Olaf Scholz, of the Social Democrats, the junior partner in Angela Merkel's conservative-led ruling coalition and candidate to succeed her as chancellor, said Germans must do everything possible to prevent such scenes. "It is unacceptable that some now appear in front of the Bundestag building, the Reichstag building, the most important symbol of our democracy, the parliament, with symbols from a bad dark past, flags that have nothing to do with our modern democracy," Scholz told journalists at a brief news conference outside his party's headquarters in central Berlin.

Some 3,000 far-right sympathizers and extremists were among the tens of thousands of protesters on Saturday, according to Berlin's interior minister. Demonstrators broke through a barricade to access the steps of the Reichstag, one of Germany's most structures that was renovated with a glass dome by architect Norman Foster after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Scholz's comments were echoed by politicians including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the chair of Merkel's Christian Democrats, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. "I'm truly incensed," Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari tunes into Mann Ki Baat from riot-hit Chand Bagh, pledges to heal ‘social divisions'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Sunday tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio programme from Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, pledging to repair the social divisions in the ...

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL47 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants, ASI killed in J-K encounter Srinagar Three Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Po...

1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash

One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since Georg...

TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday

Telecom Italia TIM is set to sign off on a landmark deal with U.S. fund KKR on Monday that could lay the groundwork for plans to create a single ultrafast broadband network promoted by the Italian government.Rome is keen to create a single ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020