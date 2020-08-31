Left Menu
Development News Edition

A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world

Giovana Soria, 18, a Paraguayan who has studied Latin rhythms for two years, said her dance was to encourage people to take steps to prevent infections spreading. "I started to watch the news and saw that many people respected the quarantine, but when going out they did not take measures like putting on a mask, they touched everything and didn't wash their hands," said Soria.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 02:48 IST
A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world

With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their moves. The competition, open to all, has attracted hundreds of applicants - some professionals, others youngsters dancing from lockdown in their homes. A panel of renowned expert judges assess each dance, and viewers can also vote with "likes."

"We were struck by the desire of participants to be seen, to express themselves and their dance, what is happening to them at the moment," said Argentine Facundo Luqui, who organized the '@stayhomedancecompetition' event with two other dancers. "What we thought when we started this project was that anyone can participate," added Luqui, 23, who is a member of the ballet company at Buenos Aires' iconic Teatro Colón.

The competition, which wraps up on Sunday, challenged dancers to raise awareness about the pandemic, reference the coronavirus and honor an artist. In one video, a mother wearing a doctor's coat and a mask guards her daughter while she dances. Giovana Soria, 18, a Paraguayan who has studied Latin rhythms for two years, said her dance was to encourage people to take steps to prevent infections spreading.

"I started to watch the news and saw that many people respected the quarantine, but when going out they did not take measures like putting on a mask, they touched everything and didn't wash their hands," said Soria. Paz Schattenhofer, an 11-year-old who studies classical dance and who took part from Buenos Aires, said her performance was a homage to Russian photographer Yulia Artemyeva, who made a series of works comparing ballerinas to flowers.

"I would love to win it but in reality it's to have fun. It is great when people 'like' you and that people see me, it is like a stage," she said. Performance art globally has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, closing theaters and leaving dance troupes unable to perform or rehearse at close quarters.

"I think dance at the moment is undergoing a great crisis," said Manuela Lavalle, 24, another of the organizers, who dances in a company in the United States but is passing the quarantine in her native Buenos Aires. "It's complicated because many companies do not have the money they need to get by. I believe the world of dance is going to change a lot and we still do not know how, but it is a matter of waiting and continuing to create in the meantime."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Mapping environmental crime seen as key to slowing Amazon forest losses

A share of the cattle supplied to Brazils markets are fattened on illegally deforested Amazon land. To conceal that fact from buyers, the animals often are passed through many hands and holdings before being sold, Brazilian researchers said...

Soccer-Attacking riches underpin Lyon's Champions League dominance

The loss of two key strikers would end the hopes of many teams, but with their vast array of attacking talent Olympique Lyonnais still managed to beat Wolfsburg and win a record fifth consecutive Champions League title on Sunday. The French...

Lebanese president calls for creation of secular state

Beirut Lebanon Aug 31 ANIXinhua Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Sunday for the formation of a secular state in Lebanon to rescue the country from confessionalism, the National News Agency reported. There is a need to develop, modif...

Part of a bridge collapses in Nagpur's Ramtek, rising waters affects multiple villages

Heavy rains in the catchment area of rivers in Madhya Pradesh, led to a rise in water levels in several rivers in Maharashtra due to which portion of a bridge collapsed in the Nagpur district on Sunday. Locals said that the collapse has led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020