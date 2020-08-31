Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparations on for second phase of human clinical trial of COVID vaccine

Blood samples of the volunteers will also be collected on day 28, 42, 104, 194 for estimating the duration of protection subsequently, he added. Dr Rao said there was a lot of enthusiasm among people to be part of the second phase of the human trial.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:11 IST
Preparations on for second phase of human clinical trial of COVID vaccine

Preparations are underway at a hospital here for the commencement of the second phase of human clinical trial of 'Covaxin', India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. "The Phase I of the trial is still continuing as we are planning for the start of the Phase II trial shortly," Dr E Venkata Rao, Principal Investigator of the trial at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medical sciences, said.

The blood samples collected from the volunteers who received the vaccine were to ascertain how effective the vaccine was in terms of the level of antibodies developed, Dr Rao said, adding that there had been 'no side effects' in the first phase trial of the vaccine. The IMS and SUM Hospital is one of the 12 medical centres in the country chosen by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting the human trial of the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

"Two doses of the vaccine were administered to each volunteer after they were selected through a screening process conducted over a period of three to seven days prior to vaccination. The first dose was administered on Day Zero while the blood sample was collected. The second dose was given on Day 14 and the blood sample was also collected," Dr Rao said. Blood samples of the volunteers will also be collected on day 28, 42, 104, 194 for estimating the duration of protection subsequently, he added.

Dr Rao said there was a lot of enthusiasm among people to be part of the second phase of the human trial. Those who wish to be part of this trial could contact the centre at http://ptctu.soa.ac.in, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Richa Chadha back on set after six months

Actor Richa Chadha, who resumed shoot after a gap of six months, said despite the film industrys deliberate vilification, nothing had changed on the set. The coronavirus-induced nation-wide lockdown in March had halted film, TV and series s...

Baltic countries to sanction Lukashenko, other Belarus officials

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will announce travel sanctions on about 30 Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, later on, Monday, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told reporters. The list is the first step and cou...

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi extends Onam greetings

Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Onam saying that let the message spirit of inclusiveness and sharing transcend all barriers and add colours of health. May the spirit of Onam - the harvest,...

FOREX-Dollar set for worst August in five years

The dollar was set for a fourth straight month of losses on Monday after a U.S. Federal Reserve policy shift on inflation, while the euro was poised to post a fourth month of gains, taking both currencies to levels last seen in 2018. Invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020