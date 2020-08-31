Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata based doctor to represent India in international virtual conference on "Patient Safety"

A Kolkata based doctor, Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick working in a private hospital here will be representing India during an international virtual conference on "Patient Safety" which will be held on September 2.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:12 IST
Kolkata based doctor to represent India in international virtual conference on "Patient Safety"
Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick. Image Credit: ANI

A Kolkata based doctor, Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick working in a private hospital here will be representing India during an international virtual conference on "Patient Safety" which will be held on September 2. Along with India, six countries will also be participating including Australia, Italy, Malawi and Sweden.

Dr. Subhrojyotu will be speaking on "An audit study to improve the quality of prescriptions from a tertiary care private hospital of Eastern India." "It's an honour to represent India internationally. The ongoing pandemic has changed the scenario. Though I am participating virtually but it still matters when a name of an Indian Doctor comes while representing their own country on an international level, it is a proud moment for me," said Dr Bhowmick.

Currently, Dr Bhowmick is treating patients in a private hospital in Kolkata and even providing training to the volunteers on collecting swabs for COVID-19 testing. Though he himself is fighting COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment for it. At the same time, he is waiting for September 2 when he will be attending the conference from the hospital ward itself. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM Patnaik expresses grief at demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief at the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. Patnaik has described Mukherjee as an illustrious son of India and said, his demise brings an end to glorious life.Late M...

Complete lockdown in Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12: Chief secy

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown in September, clearing the air over the issue after the Unlock 4 guidelines asked states to take the Centre into confidence before imposing any lo...

Baltic states hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials on Monday, signaling impatience with the Wests cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of t...

Mamata mourns the death of Pranab Mukherjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise an era has come to an end. She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020