Soccer-Three Atalanta players test positive for COVID-19, all asymptomatic
Three Atalanta players have tested positive for COVID-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement on Monday. The tests were carried out ahead of Atalanta's Monday return to training ahead of the new season, due to start on Sept.Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:02 IST
Three Atalanta players have tested positive for COVID-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement on Monday. The tests were carried out ahead of Atalanta's Monday return to training ahead of the new season, due to start on Sept. 19.
The players were not named, and Atalanta said training went ahead as normal for the rest of the squad. Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 2-1 to Paris St Germain in Lisbon.
The club is based in the city of Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Atalanta
- Serie A
- Champions League
- Bergamo
- Italy
- Brian Homewood
- Paris St Germain
- Lisbon
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise
Italy closes nightclubs as coronavirus cases rise among young
Italy bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level
Inter Milan doesn't consider itself as saviours of Italy: Antonio Conte
Italy's bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level