Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 treatment

Sanofi and Regeneron do not anticipate conducting further clinical studies for Kevzara in COVID-19, Sanofi added, after the latest set of trials in patients across the world showed adverse effects. Previous trials had shown that the drug did not help patients with less severe COVID-19, the companies had said in July.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:04 IST
Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 treatment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday that its rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara - which it produces with partner Regeneron - had failed as a possible COVID-19 treatment and would be dropped for studies in this field. Sanofi and Regeneron do not anticipate conducting further clinical studies for Kevzara in COVID-19, Sanofi added, after the latest set of trials in patients across the world showed adverse effects.

Previous trials had shown that the drug did not help patients with less severe COVID-19, the companies had said in July. "Although this trial did not yield the results we hoped for, we are proud of the work that was achieved by the team to further our understanding of the potential use of Kevzara for the treatment of COVID-19," said Sanofi's Global Head of Research and Development John Reed.

"At Sanofi, we are committed to help combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, including developing vaccine candidates that can be manufactured at large scale," he added. Last month, Sanofi's Chief Executive Paul Hudson said Sanofi's confidence in its coronavirus vaccine candidates had increased over the summer as the French drugmaker prepares to start clinical trials.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Channing Tatum to publish first children ’s book, dedicates it to daughter

Actor Channing Tatum is set to release his first childrens book and has dedicated it to his seven-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with actor and ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce the picture b...

Kerala Finance Minister's tweet on Vamana irks state BJP

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaacs description of Vamana as a cheat has invited the ire of the BJP with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Marxist leader for insulting one of the reincarnations of Lord Vishnu. BJP state pres...

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the JEE-Main examination, but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtras Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late can apply to the Na...

Global air cargo demand stable, capacity remains constrained: IATA

The International Air Transport Association IATA has released data for global air freight markets in July showing air cargo demand is stable but at lower levels than 2019. While there is some month-to-month improvement, it is at a slower pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020