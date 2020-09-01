Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's condition stable: Minister
Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, whois undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment, is stable andwill be discharged based on doctors' advice, state healthminister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College andHospital on August 26 after he complained of uneasiness and isbeing treated for a cardiac ailment Talking to reporters, Rane said, "I have met him atthe hospital.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:16 IST
Talking to reporters, Rane said, "I have met him atthe hospital. He is stable. He will be given dischargedepending on the advice of doctors who are treating him," theminister said.
