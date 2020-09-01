Left Menu
Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's condition stable: Minister

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, whois undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment, is stable andwill be discharged based on doctors' advice, state healthminister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College andHospital on August 26 after he complained of uneasiness and isbeing treated for a cardiac ailment Talking to reporters, Rane said, "I have met him atthe hospital.

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's condition stable: Minister

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, whois undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment, is stable andwill be discharged based on doctors' advice, state healthminister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday

Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College andHospital on August 26 after he complained of uneasiness and isbeing treated for a cardiac ailment

Talking to reporters, Rane said, "I have met him atthe hospital. He is stable. He will be given dischargedepending on the advice of doctors who are treating him," theminister said.

