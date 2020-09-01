Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India leads global rise in new weekly cases India reported the most new COVID-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million fresh infections pushing the global tally up by 1 percent, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:08 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India leads global rise in new weekly cases

India reported the newest COVID-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million fresh infections pushing the global tally up by 1 percent, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Overall global new deaths in the past seven days fell by 3% compared to the previous week, the WHO reported, adding that overall new infections around the world rose by 1.8 million.

The respiratory disease is also spreading in the Americas, which continues to account for more than half of reported cases and deaths worldwide, although there have been slight decreases in some areas, WHO said in its latest update. Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina have seen "increasing trends", it said.

Textbooks and face masks Tens of millions of pupils returned to school across Europe, their rucksacks loaded with exercise books, geometry sets, and, for many, face masks to protect them from the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Hand cleansing stations, social distancing, and staggered playtime will become the new normal as countries seek ways to get children back into the classroom safely, and their economies functioning once again. But they do so at a time when infection rates are spiraling upwards across the continent and there are widespread concerns that the return to schools and offices, the autumn flu season, and excess mortality in winter could drive a second wave.

Hong Kong begins China-led mass testing Hong Kong began free coronavirus testing for all residents in the Asian financial hub, as the mainland Chinese-led initiative faced skepticism from the city's medical community and public, with some activists urging a boycott.

The initiative began with a 60-strong mainland team conducting tests. It is the first direct help from China's health officials for the semi-autonomous city as it battles the pandemic. The scheme has emerged as a politically charged issue, with authorities in Hong Kong and China saying critics are trying to smear the central government.

AstraZeneca bolsters vaccine supply AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica to mass-produce its COVID-19 potential vaccine, as it looks to scale-up supply ahead of a possible U.S. fast-track approval.

AZD1222 is among the leading candidates in the global race for a successful vaccine and it has entered late-stage trials in the United States, the British drugmaker said, as it targets 3 billion doses of the vaccine, globally. Medical waste spills into Indonesian river

For residents along Indonesia's Cisadane River, the coronavirus has brought not just deadly disease, but also a deluge of medical waste: a constant stream of syringes, masks and hazmat suits floating by. As the virus has spread, medical waste had been piling up at Tangerang's Cipeucang landfill. Then in May its walls collapsed, sending tons of garbage straight into the Cisadane's khaki green waters.

"I still worry to be honest, but I have to wash here," resident Eka Purwanti, 36, told Reuters, as she did her laundry in the river, and children played on the bank. Indonesia's health ministry acknowledged the problem - saying 1,480 tons of COVID-19 medical waste was produced across the country from March through June - and admitted it lacked treatment facilities, but was working on solutions.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Salzburg gets path to Champions League via Israel or Belarus

Salzburg was drawn to face either Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Dinamo Brest on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs. The Austrian champions will first play in either Israel or Belarus on Sept. 22 or 23, when the competition returns to a two-leg ...

JK govt withdraws 50 per cent 'corona tax' on liquor

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday withdrew the additional excise duty of 50 per cent levied on liquor after the outbreak of COVID-19 as a new excise policy for the remainder of 2020-2021 financial year came into force in the U...

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited DFCCIL and discussed measures for its smooth functioning. In the review meeting, the pro...

Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic States top figure in Turkey and they suspect the militant group planned to carry out attacks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.He said the operation to capture the suspect was launched af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020