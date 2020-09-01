Workers on Spain's furlough scheme down to 620,000 from 3 mln in April

The number of workers enrolled on Spain's coronavirus furlough scheme has fallen to around 620,000 from a peak of 3 million at the pandemic's height in April, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference on Tuesday.

Around 5,000 people per day are coming out of the program, with most of the remaining workers involved in hard-hit industries linked to tourism, she added. The government is considering expanding the scheme beyond the end of September when it is currently due to tend.