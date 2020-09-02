Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Tens of millions of pupils around Europe returned to school on Tuesday, while in the United States moves were afoot to support school reopenings even as the proposed coronavirus relief legislation remained in a limbo. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:01 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tens of millions of pupils around Europe returned to school on Tuesday, while in the United States moves were afoot to support school reopenings even as the proposed coronavirus relief legislation remained in a limbo.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Europe can live with COVID-19 without a vaccine by managing outbreaks with localised lockdowns, the WHO's regional director said.

* Tens of millions of pupils around Europe returned to school on Tuesday, with hand cleansing stations, social distancing and staggered play time set to become the new normal. * Russia's case tally passed the 1 million mark.

* Poland is banning from Wednesday direct flights from 44 countries including Spain, Israel and Romania. ASIA-PACIFIC

* More than 40% of new cases in South Korea are being found in people over the age of 60, health authorities said. * Japan is considering offering the coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.

* Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as virus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery. AMERICAS

* U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday that "serious differences" remain between Democrats and the White House over the coronavirus relief legislation. * The U.S. government will send an "overwhelming majority" of rapid COVID-19 tests to governors of states and territories to support school reopenings and other critical tasks.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping nationwide order temporarily halting millions of U.S. renters from being evicted. * Brazil's national tally of infections approached 4 million, while in Mexico, total cases surpassed 600,000.

* Confirmed deaths in Colombia topped 20,000 and cases surpassed 624,000. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nearly two million children returned to school in Jordan on Tuesday after a five month-absence, although authorities were forced to suspend teaching in some areas due to a spike in cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* High-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say. * Antibody levels against the novel coronavirus rose and then held steady for up to four months in more than 90% of recovered COVID-19 patients in Iceland, according to a study published on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday following buoyant U.S. manufacturing indicators and a rally in U.S. tech shares, with investors also expecting more policy support from Washington.

* India is facing potential delays in the harvest of its massive sugarcane crop, threatening supply worldwide, as millions of migrant workers needed for the harvest may be scared to travel due to the novel coronavirus.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

