Nanded records 312 new COVID-19 cases; collector infected

With 312 persons testing positive for coronavirus infection, the caseload in Maharashtra's Nanded district has reached 7,027, an official said on Wednesday. District collector Dr. Vipin Itankar has also contracted the deadly infection and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, the official said.

As on Tuesday, the recovery rate in Nanded stood at 71 percent as 104 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said. Moreover, at least eight deaths were reported in Nanded in the last two days, taking the toll in the district to 237, the official said.

Among the 312 fresh cases, 88 patients tested positive in RT-PCR tests, while 224 cases were detected using rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, a release stated. Of 7,027 COVID-19 cases detected so far, 4,662 patients have recovered from the infection, and 2,080 are currently in treatment, it was stated.

The district administration has conducted 48,459 COVID-19 tests so far.