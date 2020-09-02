AIIMS Delhi stops routine OPD admissions for 2 weeks

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, decided to temporarily stop its routine OPD (Outpatient clinic) admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation. "In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that," said the hospital in a statement.

It added that emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards, or the patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency or semi-emergency conditions, will continue to be admitted to the hospital. "Notwithstanding above, EHS patients will also continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted," the hospital further said.

As per the official site of AIIMS, EHS (Dept. of Family Medicine) takes care of "preventive, promotive and curative aspects of health care of institute employees and their dependents". (ANI)