AIIMS Delhi stops routine OPD admissions for 2 weeks
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, decided to temporarily stop its routine OPD (Outpatient clinic) admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, decided to temporarily stop its routine OPD (Outpatient clinic) admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation. "In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that," said the hospital in a statement.
It added that emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards, or the patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency or semi-emergency conditions, will continue to be admitted to the hospital. "Notwithstanding above, EHS patients will also continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted," the hospital further said.
As per the official site of AIIMS, EHS (Dept. of Family Medicine) takes care of "preventive, promotive and curative aspects of health care of institute employees and their dependents". (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- OPD
- New Delhi
- AIIMS Delhi
- AIIMS Hospital
ALSO READ
WB: Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute starts OPD services from its new campus
Kejriwal launches online OPD registration system for Delhi maternity hospital
Safdarjung hospital to restore OPD services, elective surgeries from Sept 1
Safdarjung Hospital to restore OPD services to normal timings from Tuesday
AIIMS suspends routine OPD admissions for two weeks