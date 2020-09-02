Dutch health authorities report 734 new coronavirus cases

Dutch health authorities report 734 new coronavirus casesReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:30 IST
Dutch health authorities on Wednesday reported 734 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the largest one-day total since mid-August.
The Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) reported the numbers in a daily update. On Tuesday the RIVM's weekly summary had shown new cases approximately flat at around 500 per day over the previous two weeks.
