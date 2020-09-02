Motor racing-FIA to review superlicence system as a result of COVID-19

Formula One's governing body said on Wednesday it was reviewing its superlicence system so that junior drivers were not disadvantaged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers need to have acquired 40 points over a three year period to race in Formula One and 25 to take part in Friday practice.

The points are earned through results in other series, some of which have been hard hit by the pandemic. The U.S.-based Indy Lights championship and the all-female W Series, which had been due to award superlicence points for the first time after a debut 2019 season, both cancelled their 2020 programmes.

Tom Kristensen, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) drivers' commission, said the governing body recognised there might be "some unease" among drivers over potential imbalances due to changing calendars. "The Working Group is consulting with single-seater stakeholders in order to balance the points system so that no drivers are disadvantaged by the changed landscape of motor sport in 2020," said the nine times Le Mans 24 Hours winner.

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali, now president of the FIA single seater commission, said circuits and series had experienced economic difficulties. "Competitors are naturally concerned about missing a season or committing to a competition amid uncertainty around the re-commencement of racing," added the Italian.

"We would like to reassure series, teams and competitors that... the federation is developing solutions that will afford fairness to competitors, encourage participation and help series maintain some stability during this difficult period."