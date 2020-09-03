Left Menu
Protocols being formulated to ensure smooth functioning of Delhi Metro: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that protocols are being formulated to ensure smooth functioning of the Delhi Metro services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:14 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while speaking to media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that protocols are being formulated to ensure smooth functioning of the Delhi Metro services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to media, the Minister said that "Protocols are being formulated. Dry run is also being done so that it can be ensured that social distancing is maintained, people wear masks and clean their hands and they follow a COVID appropriate behaviour."

Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines issued recently allowed resumption of metro services. The Delhi Metro is planning to start operating Yellow Line as it resumes its functioning from September 7 after over five months and three more lines - Blue, Pink and Gurgaon - would be added in the second phase on September 9. Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Minister said, "On Wednesday, 2,509 new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city to 1,79,569. While 1,858 patients recovered, 19 deaths were reported. Out of all cases, the recovered cases are around 89 per cent."

"The case fatality ratio, which is the ratio between the number of positive cases found to the number deaths happened, has come down from to the figure 0.75 which is considered as a positive sign," he added. While commenting on the second wave of coronavirus, the minister said, "This is not the second wave, the second wave is considered only when the cases are found after a certain period of time. More than 70 per cent of the beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals. We are making a blueprint so that norms of social distancing can be followed."

"Yesterday, around 30,000 samples were tested while today we have tested around 35,000. We are focusing on increasing testing and emphasising on home quarantine. Anyone can get tested at Delhi government's centres for free. The government has doubled the testing in recent times," he added. "We have also opened a post-COVID care centre at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. There are psychiatrists to deal with stress post the recovery," the Minister said.

While talking about the COVID-19 situation, the minister said that around 14000 beds were allocated for COVID-19 in Delhi, and of them, over 70 per cent are now vacant. He added that out of the 14,000 beds allocated for COVID in Delhi over 70 per cent are vacant. "We sought information from 5 to 6 hospitals and got to know that 70 to 80 per cent of the patients admitted there were from outside the national capital," he said. (ANI)

