Africa-CDC says all countries should join global COVID-19 vaccine effort

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:33 IST
All countries should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

"We are in this together. No country will be safe if any other country in the world still has cases of COVID," John Nkengasong, the head of the Addis Ababa-based continental body, told an online news conference.

He was reacting to reports of a decision by the United States to shun the global initiative due to the involvement of the World Health Organisation.

