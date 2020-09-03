Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Do we have enough soap?' - children ask Norway PM about virus

Now it (the coronavirus) will be like with the measles or rubella." Other questions asked by children and sent in advance via children's TV programme Supernytt included: "Do we have enough soap?", "Does Norway have any money left after the pandemic?" and "Could we have Antibac that smells nice?" "It would be nice, wouldn't it, if it smelled like flowers," said Solberg. "But the most important is that it works ...

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:40 IST
'Do we have enough soap?' - children ask Norway PM about virus

Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Norwegian children on Thursday she was confident a vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be found and that the disease could become one of the many diseases kids are vaccinated against. She spoke at her third news conference held specially for children, with adults not allowed to ask questions, since the crisis began. At the first such briefing on March 16, Solberg told children it was "OK" to feel scared about the pandemic.

"I think we'll be able to find a vaccine and that means that corona will continue to exist but because we will be vaccinated we will not become ill or not so ill from it," Solberg said, adding that, when she was little, she was sick with measles. "That is a disease that almost all children in Norway are vaccinated against now, but that was a very dangerous disease when I was little ... Now it (the coronavirus) will be like with the measles or rubella."

Other questions asked by children and sent in advance via children's TV programme Supernytt included: "Do we have enough soap?", "Does Norway have any money left after the pandemic?" and "Could we have Antibac that smells nice?" "It would be nice, wouldn't it, if it smelled like flowers," said Solberg.

"But the most important is that it works ... And sometimes you find Antibac that smell better than others." Norway would have enough supplies of soap to cope with the pandemic, Kjell Ingolf Ropstad, the Minister for Children and Family, told the same news conference.

Schools in Norway reopened from April 27 and resumed as normal after the summer holidays on Aug. 17. Pupils do not need to wear face masks but they must try to keep socially distant during breaks. Norway has reported a total of 10,871 COVID-19 infections and 264 deaths to date.

TRENDING

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

All nations should join global COVID-19 vaccine effort - Africa CDC

All countries should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.The World Health Or...

Australian mom handcuffed for advocating against lockdown

A pregnant woman said on Thursday she didnt know she had broken any law when she was handcuffed by police in front of her children in her Australian home and led away in pyjamas for allegedly inciting activists to demonstrate against pandem...

Hong Kong stocks fall on tech declines after India bans more apps

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, weighed by technology companies after India banned Chinese apps following a standoff with Beijing at the border. The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 to 25,007.60, while the China Enterprises Index slipped ...

German 2-yr yields hit one-month low as euro zone services sector stalls

Short-dated German bond yields dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month on Thursday as a survey showed the euro zones rebound from its deepest downturn on record faltered in August.Growth in the blocs dominant service industry almost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020