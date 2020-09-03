Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia urged to change tack amid record coronavirus infections

"We haven't managed to control transmission and remember the COVID-19 pandemic is not spreading randomly, but in distributed clusters in very large areas," Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia told a virtual news conference. "We have to change strategy." Riono called for improvements in basic measures from testing to contact-tracing and isolation. Ainun Najib, from KawalCOVID-19, an independent website that collates coronavirus data, said key data such as rising case numbers and a positivity rate at 15% in August, indicated Indonesia was still at the "start of the pandemic".

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:53 IST
Indonesia urged to change tack amid record coronavirus infections

Indonesia posted another day of record high coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 3,622 new infections as the world's fourth-most populous nation grapples to contain a spread that has caused the region's highest COVID-19 death toll.

The 134 deaths reported on Thursday took total fatalities to 7,750 from among Indonesia's 184,268 cases. Public health experts say the real number is likely to be higher given Indonesia's low testing rates. The new records come in a week when Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he expected cases to peak this month and the public should focus on declining active cases rather than overall infection numbers.

Despite his optimism, epidemiologists said Indonesia was struggling and needed to change tack. "We haven't managed to control transmission and remember the COVID-19 pandemic is not spreading randomly, but in distributed clusters in very large areas," Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia told a virtual news conference.

"We have to change strategy." Riono called for improvements in basic measures from testing to contact-tracing and isolation.

Ainun Najib, from KawalCOVID-19, an independent website that collates coronavirus data, said key data such as rising case numbers and a positivity rate at 15% in August, indicated Indonesia was still at the "start of the pandemic". In the capital Jakarta, the virus epicentre, there have been almost 1,000 new cases each day this week, pushing hospital bed occupancy rates higher.

Patients treated for suspected coronavirus infections at Jakarta's main COVID-19 referral hospital have more than tripled from July to August. The government has been critcised for prioritising the economy over public health, with belated and poorly enforced lockdowns and an unwillingness to restrict economic activity, such as at factories, where clusters have emerged.

Wiku Adisasmito, Indonesia's COVID-19 taskforce spokesman, said Thursday's increase was "worrying". "It is the duty of the whole community to apply good health protocols," he said. (Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela and Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty.)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign companies have responsibility to abide by rules, regulations issued by Indian govt: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday dismissed Chinese statements over Centre banning 118 more mobile apps saying that India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world. India has one of the most open regimes for FDI i...

No Headline

Indian armed forces will have to be prepared to meet immediate crisis and concurrently prepare for future CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat....

Cleared by HC, Khan wants to be reinstated in UP medical services

Days after a court quashed his detention under the National Security Act, Dr Kafeel Khan on Thursday said he will ask the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to give him back his job in the state medical services. Khan was addressing a press confe...

EU unveils plan to secure raw materials, cut dependency

Worried by an increasing dependency on the raw materials used to make smart phones, televisions and energy-saving lights, the European Union on Thursday launched a new strategy to secure access to rare earth minerals and to reduce reliance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020