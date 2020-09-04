Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's coronavirus death toll surges on aged care fatalities

An Australian state reported a record 59 deaths on Friday, the highest ever daily total for the country, including previously unrecorded fatalities in aged care homes over the past several weeks. The increase fatalities in Victoria state pushed the country's death toll to 737 as the national cabinet - made up of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders - met to thrash out differences over internal border closures.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 06:43 IST
Australia's coronavirus death toll surges on aged care fatalities

An Australian state reported a record 59 deaths on Friday, the highest ever daily total for the country, including previously unrecorded fatalities in aged care homes over the past several weeks.

The increase fatalities in Victoria state pushed the country's death toll to 737 as the national cabinet - made up of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders - met to thrash out differences over internal border closures. The Victorian capital of Melbourne has been responsible for the bulk of recent COVID-19 cases under Australia's second wave of infections.

It reported 81 new infections on Friday, along with the 59 deaths. Those fatalities included 50 people who died in aged care facilities in July and August, the state health department said in a tweet. The national death toll now stands at 737, while there have been around 26,100 infections.

Morrison's federal government is pushing state and territory governments to reopen borders as Australia tackles its first recession in almost 30 years. The national cabinet meeting is expected to discuss the potential of an agreed definition across the country for virus "hotspots". Melbourne is nearing the end of a six-week lockdown put in place to slow the spread of the virus but state authorities have said restrictions may continue.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal police fire tear gas to stop religious rally amid COVID-19 surge

Police in Nepal used tear gas and water cannon on Thursday to break up a religious rally that defied a government ban on public gatherings imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the ban, about 2,000 residents poured into a major...

China's 'Malacca dilemma' remains

Amid the border standoff between India and China, the latter has suffered a severe blow from Thailand, which said it will scrap the Kra Canal project that Beijing wanted to build to shorten its access to the Indian Ocean, according to a me...

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 ki...

Wider use of on-board cameras to enhance seafood production: Stuart Nash

New government support will enable onboard cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet.Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealands reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020