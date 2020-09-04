Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The national cabinet meeting is expected to discuss the potential of an agreed definition across the country for virus "hotspots". In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus would be in place until at least mid-September.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:05 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Doctors' strike ends in South Korea

South Korean doctors have agreed to end a two-week strike which has complicated efforts to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections, after overnight talks about the government's medical reform plans. About 16,000 intern and resident doctors have been on strike since Aug. 21, over the reform proposals, which include increasing the number of doctors, building public medical schools, allowing state insurance to cover more oriental medicine, and expanding telemedicine. The doctors argue it would only deepen the concentration of physicians in cities without improving poor medical infrastructure and work conditions in rural provinces.

The government had agreed to halt the reforms and discuss them again with the industry and the parliament once the coronavirus outbreak had stabilised, according to ruling party officials who brokered the agreement. COVID-19 spreads on U.S. campuses, 'Batman' movie set

Indiana University at Bloomington on Thursday urged students living in fraternity and sorority houses to move out, citing an "alarming" rate of positive COVID-19 tests that marked the latest outbreak in the U.S. Midwest and at a college campus. The university said on Twitter that positive tests for coronavirus were exceeding 50% in some Greek houses, higher than in dorms, and told fraternity and sorority members to "re-evaluate their current living situation."

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" north of London, and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business under complex safety procedures that include testing, quarantine and social distancing on sets that employ dozens of crew members, makeup artists, actors, extras and other production staff. Australia deaths jump, NZ keeps restrictions

Australia's Victoria state reported a record 59 deaths on Friday, the highest ever daily total for the country, including previously unrecorded fatalities in aged care homes over the past several weeks. Prime Minister Scott Morrison's federal government is pushing state and territory governments to reopen borders as Australia tackles its first recession in almost 30 years. The national cabinet meeting is expected to discuss the potential of an agreed definition across the country for virus "hotspots".

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus would be in place until at least mid-September. Auckland, the country's largest city and the centre of a fresh outbreak, will remain on alert level 2.5 that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people. Jump in rural India's cases

The quaint, sugarcane-growing village of Rajewadi in India's west did not have a single confirmed coronavirus case until mid-August. Now one in every four people there is positive for the virus, with police blaming a local religious event for the spread. Such spurts in cases in small towns and villages, where mask wearing and social distancing have nearly vanished and community gatherings are back, explain why India's infections are now rising faster than anywhere else in the world and why the country is soon set to top 4 million cases.

"In April and May, people were following all the rules but now the mentality has changed. They have become casual and are taking coronavirus lightly," said Subhash Chavan, civil surgeon in Satara district where Rajewadi village is located. This trend has played out across India's countryside where 60% of its 1.35 billion people live. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair boosts balance sheet with 400 mln euro share placement

Ryanair has raised 400 million euros 473.6 millionfrom shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet as it eyes potential market opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europes largest low-cost carrier said on Friday. The move ad...

NCB notice to Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda under NDPS Act

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and asked them to join the investigatio...

Cubs, Cardinals set to open 5-game series at Wrigley

The Chicago Cubs will try to build on their National League Central lead when they face the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The game will open a five-game series at Wrigley Field. The division-leading Cubs 22-15 hold a 3 12-game lea...

Australian PM wants internal borders open by Christmas, protests at virus restrictions grow

Australias prime minister pressed states on Friday to reopen their borders by December and ease restrictions, as businesses and locked down households vented their frustration over deepening revenue and job losses. Prime Minister Scott Morr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020