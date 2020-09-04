Maha: Thane district records 1,590 new COVID cases, 29 deaths
PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:18 IST
As many as 1,590 new COVID-19 cases and 29 casualties were reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, while Thane city for the first time recorded zero deaths, an official said on Friday. With the latest cases recorded on Thursday, the tally in the district now stands at 1,28,429, of which maximum cases have been reported in Kalyan at 30,054, followed by Navi Mumbai at 27,112, the official said.
While Thane city recorded a total of 26,735 cases, Mira Bhayander's total stood at 13,149 and Thane rural has recorded a caseload of 10,000, he said. At least 329 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Thane city on Thursday, while Kalyan recorded 405 cases, the official said.
With the addition of 29 casualties, the toll in the district has reached 3,643, he said. Thane city for the first time recorded zero casualties on Thursday, while Kalyan recorded eight deaths, he added.
The district has recorded a recovery rate of 86.71 per cent (1,11,362) and the mortality rate of 2.84 per cent (3,643), the official said. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally of Palghar district stood at 25,511 and casualties were at 522, an official said on Friday.
