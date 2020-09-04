Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Comments on initial study of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Following are comments from experts on the results of the trials: Brendan Wren, Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine "The data on the Russian vaccine studies reported in The Lancet are encouraging - demonstrating the safety and immunogenicity of the adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccines. The results are unsurprising as the Oxford group have also shown similar adenovirus-based vaccines do not produce major side effects in humans and that immunological responses to the Spike protein are observed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:21 IST
FACTBOX-Comments on initial study of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published on Friday by The Lancet medical journal that were hailed by Moscow as an answer to its critics. Following are comments from experts on the results of the trials:

Brendan Wren, Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine "The data on the Russian vaccine studies reported in The Lancet are encouraging - demonstrating the safety and immunogenicity of the adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccines.

The results are unsurprising as the Oxford group have also shown similar adenovirus-based vaccines do not produce major side effects in humans and that immunological responses to the Spike protein are observed. The report is a case of 'so far so good', but immunological responses may not necessarily evoke protection and further investigation is needed on the effectiveness of this vaccine for prevention of COVID-19."

Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, Britain's University of Southampton: "This manuscript confirms some of the public statements from a few weeks ago, namely that this appears to be a promising vaccine candidate.

At this stage, we do not know if the vaccine actually works – that is what the Phase 3 trials will tell us. Public confidence in any licensed vaccine is vital, and suggestions from both Russia and the USA that a vaccine may be fast-tracked without the proper research having taken place are problematic."

(Editing by Keith Weir and Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC agrees to hear plea on non-availability of essential drugs for treatment of mental illness

The Supreme Court Friday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union Territory UTs on a plea alleging non-availability of essential medicines for treatment of mental illness in government run or funded health care centres. A bench he...

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam was on Friday declared elected unopposed in the by-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.The certificate of election was awarded to JPS Rathore, the authorized representative of Islam, ...

Raj HC issues notice to govt on private company's writ petition

The high court on Friday issued notice to the Rajasthan government on a writ petition filed by a security company against a state notification for revising the minimum wages of employees. A division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty a...

SC stays disciplinary proceedings against district judge, issues notice to MP High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Madhya Pradesh High Court and also stayed the disciplinary proceedings against the district judge against whom sexual harassment charges have been levelled by a woman judicial officer. A Bench he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020