Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka reports 9,280 new COVI-19 cases, 116 deaths

According to the bulletin, 25 out of total 116 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Davangere and Dharwad (10), Ballari (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi and Shivamogga (6), Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru (4), Bidar and Raichur (3); Chikkamaaluru, Gadag, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Udupi and Vijayapura (2), and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Chikkballapura, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (1). Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:02 IST
Karnataka reports 9,280 new COVI-19 cases, 116 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported a spike of 9,280 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,79,486 and death toll to 6,170, the health department said. The day also saw 6,161 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 9,280 fresh cases reported today, 2,963 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of September 4 evening, cumulatively 3,79,486 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,170 deaths and 2,74,196 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 99,101 active cases, 98,316 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 785 are in ICU. According to the bulletin, 25 out of total 116 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Davangere and Dharwad (10), Ballari (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi and Shivamogga (6), Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru (4), Bidar and Raichur (3); Chikkamaaluru, Gadag, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Udupi and Vijayapura (2), and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Chikkballapura, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,963, Mysuru 776, Ballari 447, Dakshina Kannada 428, Tumakuru 424, Shivamogga 350, Hassan 340, Dharwad 297, Belagavi 278, Davangere 263, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,41,664 infections, followed by Ballari 23,038 and Mysuru 20,604. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 97,926 discharges, followed by Ballari 17,640 and Mysuru 13,646.

A total of 31,97,110 samples were tested so far, out of which 73,192 were tested on Friday alone. Among the samples tested today 31,641 were rapid antigen tests.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries consider a climate target for every decade

European Union countries are considering a new climate target for 2040, to give the bloc an emissions-cutting goal for each decade between now and 2050, when it hopes to reach net zero emissions, under proposals seen by Reuters.The EU is ai...

Paris gourmet grocer Fauchon faces COVID crunch from lack of tourists

Since its start as a grocery pushcart, the Fauchon delicatessen has been on the same spot in central Paris for 134 years where it was buffeted by two World Wars, countless mass demonstrations, strikes and riots.Now Fauchon, famous for its e...

Techie on job hunt kills self at brother's Noida home

A 28-year-old engineering graduate was found dead at his brothers residence in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The body was found hanging at the rented accommodation in Phase 3 police station area...

Insurers can offer wellness coupons, reward points to policyholders: Irdai

Regulator Irdai on Friday came out with fresh guidelines for wellness and preventive features under which insurers can offer discount coupons and vouchers for health supplements and yoga centres, and also reward points to policyholders comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020