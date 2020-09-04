Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Tecpar to trial Russian COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021

The technology institute for the Brazilian state of Paraná, which has agreed to produce Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, said on Friday it plans to conduct phase III trials on 10,000 volunteers in Brazil at the start of next year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:30 IST
Brazil's Tecpar to trial Russian COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The technology institute for the Brazilian state of Paraná, which has agreed to produce Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, said on Friday it plans to conduct phase III trials on 10,000 volunteers in Brazil at the start of next year. Jorge Callado, head of Paraná's Technology Institute, known as Tecpar, said approval for the trial will be requested of Brazil's health regulator, ANVISA, by the end of this month.

Doses will be imported for the tests and Tecpar plans to start producing the vaccine for Brazil's market in the second half of 2021. Tecpar could eventually look to export to Latin American neighbors, Callado said. Paraná is one of several Brazilian states that have struck out on their own to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines, motivated at least in part by a distrust of the federal government's response.

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, has consistently minimized the gravity of the pandemic, which has infected more than 4 million people in the country and killed 124,600 in the worst outbreak outside the United States. Callado said Friday's publication in The Lancet medical journal of results showing the vaccine had produced an antibody response in early-stage trials was an important development. He dismissed suspicion of Russia's decision to fast-track registration of Sputnik V.

Russia heralded the development of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine as proof of its scientific prowess. Paraná's government signed a memorandum of understanding last month with Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute, which is developing the vaccine, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing it.

Callado said the vaccine will be given in two doses 15 days apart early next year and the results will take two to three months to process before it can be registered in Brazil. He said 200 million reais ($38 million) have been earmarked to purchase the vaccines, used firstly to inoculate the state's population.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

One Punch Man Season 3: Fight involving Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, Flashy Flash

One Punch Man Season 3 is always a high-anticipated series to the anime enthusiasts. Fans are highly waiting for the confirmation and release updates of the third season.Some development on One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to take place ...

Man puts woman's phone details on Instagram, arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai polices cyber wing with the help of Facebook India for allegedly circulating the mobile number of a woman on Instagram along with obscene content after which the victim got inundated with vulgar call...

Mathura: Car washed away after heavy rain, driver escapes

A car driver had a narrow escape when his vehicle was washed away by rainwater into Yamuna river here, an official said on Friday. Due to very heavy rainfall a car and two motorcycles were washed away into Yamuna river in Swami Ghat area he...

Serbia, Kosovo to open Israel embassies in Jerusalem

Israel and Kosovo have agreed to establish diplomatic ties and Kosovo, along with Serbia, will open embassies in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.Netanyahus statement came shortly after U.S. President Dona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020