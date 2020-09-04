One more dies of COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, toll reaches 29

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 4 (PT) A COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Friday, even as the district recorded 94 fresh coronavirus cases, officials said. A patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, died, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopra said.

The total number of deaths due to the disease has reached 29 in the district. Muzaffarnagar recorded 94 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

Authorities received the results of 106 samples, of which 94 were positive for COVID-19, she added. The total number of active cases has gone up to 841 in the district, the official said.

A total of 35 patients recovered from the infection on Friday, taking the number of cured patients to 1,601 so far, she said..