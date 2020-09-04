Left Menu
Uttarakhand on Friday reported 831 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 205 new cases, Haridwar 163, Nainital 131, Pauri 85, Tehri 76, Udham Singh Nagar 63, Almora 34, Champawat 24, Pitgoragarh and Rudraprayag 13 each, Uttarkashi 11, Bageshwar 10 and Chamoli three, the bulletin said. So far, 15,447 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and 65 migrated.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:34 IST
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in U'khand, infection tally reaches 23,011
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 831 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 23,011 and the death toll mounted to 312, a state health department bulletin said.

Seven deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh and the rest from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, it said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 205 new cases, Haridwar 163, Nainital 131, Pauri 85, Tehri 76, Udham Singh Nagar 63, Almora 34, Champawat 24, Pitgoragarh and Rudraprayag 13 each, Uttarkashi 11, Bageshwar 10 and Chamoli three, the bulletin said.

So far, 15,447 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and 65 migrated. There are 7,187 active cases in the state.

