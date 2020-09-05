Left Menu
One more dies of COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar, toll reaches 30

Another COVID-19 patient has died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar taking the death toll in the district to 30, officials said on Saturday. A patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Meerut, died on Friday evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopra said. Muzaffarnagar also recorded 93 fresh coronavirus cases.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:47 IST
Another COVID-19 patient has died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar taking the death toll in the district to 30, officials said on Saturday. A patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Meerut, died on Friday evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopra said.

Muzaffarnagar also recorded 93 fresh coronavirus cases. The total number of active cases stood at 840 in the district, the official said.

