Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine police draw flak for plan to monitor social media on quarantine

Philippine police drew criticism from netizens and activists on Sunday for a plan to monitor social media to enforce quarantine rules, with critics accusing the authorities of authoritarianism and double standards.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 06-09-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 09:14 IST
Philippine police draw flak for plan to monitor social media on quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Philippine police drew criticism from netizens and activists on Sunday for a plan to monitor social media to enforce quarantine rules, with critics accusing the authorities of authoritarianism and double standards. National Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, head of a task force enforcing quarantine protocols, warned of fines and penalties of community service for people violating precautionary measures, while violators of liquor bans will face "additional charges".

"Police could use public postings on social media as leads, and these will be over and above the police visibility operations we are conducting and will complement tips we get from police hotline," Eleazar told Reuters by phone. Manila ended a second round of strict lockdown measures on Aug. 19 to boost business activity, but people still must wear masks in public and observe one-meter distancing, while children, the elderly and pregnant women are urged to stay at home.

The plan to monitor social media, announced on Saturday, seems to show the police agency "wants to use the pandemic to turn us into a police state, where every action is being watched by the authorities," Renato Reyes, secretary general of left-wing activist group Bayan (Nation) said on Twitter. Critics said the plan shows a double standard after a police chief was allowed to keep his post despite flouting a ban on social gatherings in May.

Photographs on the police force's Facebook page showed Debold Sinas, chief of the National Capital Region police, celebrating his birthday along with dozens of people without masks sitting close together, with beer cans on their tables despite an alcohol ban. Sinas apologised. Eleazar said criminal and administrative cases have been filed against Sinas for the incident.

The Philippines has recorded 234,570 coronavirus cases, the highest in Southeast Asia, with 3,790 COVID-19 deaths.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort on Saturday, while dismissing a provincial party chief, state media reported on Sunday. North Koreas st...

Sushant case: NCB summons Rhea; serves notice at home (Eds: Adding i'

A Narcotics Control Bureau NCB team reached actress Rhea Chakrabortys home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, offic...

With record spike of 90,633 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hou...

At special police recruitment drive in J-K's Kathua, women turn up in large numbers

A recruitment drive organised in the border district of Kathua for the posts of Special Police Officers saw a large number of women participants. An estimated around 2,500 candidates showed up for the drive on Saturday.Participants thanked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020