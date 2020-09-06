Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K private schools body donates oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients

Private Schools' Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) donated oxygen concentrators to NGOs working for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:46 IST
J-K private schools body donates oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients
GN Var, president PSAJK speaking to ANI on Sunday in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Private Schools' Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) donated oxygen concentrators to NGOs working for COVID-19 patients. "We are giving oxygen concentrators to local NGOs working for COVID patients. We will keep providing this equipment to them," GN Var, president, PSAJK told ANI.

He said, "We have shortlisted those NGOs which are working at the ground level and we give them oxygen concentrators. We already work with Kashmir Welfare Trust which has a very vast network of work for poor people." Mir Muhammad Yaqoub, a representative from Help Poor Voluntarily Trust thanked the PSAJK for providing the oxygen concentrators. He said that in the coming month of winter here, the use of oxygen concentrators increases so it will be very useful for the people.

Irshad Ahmad, a representative from Darul Atta said, "These oxygen concentrators are much needed especially due to COVID-19. We thank the private schools association for this initiative. They understood how much it was required as many people have been suffering due to a shortage of oxygen concentrators." (ANI)

Also Read: US FDA-approved ointment found to treat, kill viral infections including COVID-19

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against AltNews co-founder for 'threatening, torturing' girl, he denies charges

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against fact-check website AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. Zubair refuted the allegation as...

26 badminton players to start training at national camp ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup

The Sports Authority of India SAI has given the go-ahead to National Badminton Coaching Camp for 26 national players, proposed by the Badminton Association of India BAI and Chief National Coach Pullella Gopichand, keeping in mind the prepar...

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020