COVID 19: Haryana CM's vital parameters normal, says hospital

Vital parameter of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was tested COVID-19 positive and admitted to Medanta hospital, are normal, said the hospital in a statement on Sunday. According to an official press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr AK Dubey, "The Chief Minister is well-rested and his vitals parameters are normal."

The release added that Khattar does not have a fever and the team of doctors who are treating him are satisfied with his progress. Khattar had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to Medanta hospital on August 25. (ANI)