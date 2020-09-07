India overtakes Brazil as country second-worst hit by COVID-19
The United States, with more than 6 million cases, remains the worst-affected country. Deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 deaths for each of the last five days. On Monday, India's health ministry said 1,016 people died of COVID-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642.Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:57 IST
India's coronavirus infections surged past 4.2 million on Monday as it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases. With 4,204,613 infections, India is nearly 70,000 cases ahead of Brazil, which will post its most recent numbers later on Monday.
India, with a daily record 90,802 cases on Monday, also has the fastest-growing case load. The United States, with more than 6 million cases, remains the worst-affected country. Deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 deaths for each of the last five days.
On Monday, India's health ministry said 1,016 people died of COVID-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642.
