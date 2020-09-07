Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme. EUROPE * The sharp rise in cases in Britain of 2,988 recorded on Sunday, the highest jump since May, was "concerning", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he added that the majority were younger people. * Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in a stable condition two days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's coronavirus infections surged past 4.2 million on Monday as it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.

* South Korea on Sunday reported the smallest daily rise in infections in three weeks as tighter restrictions cap a second wave. * About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme.

EUROPE * The sharp rise in cases in Britain of 2,988 recorded on Sunday, the highest jump since May, was "concerning", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he added that the majority were younger people.

* Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in a stable condition two days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday. AMERICAS

* Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer. * Five percent of Brazilians would refuse under any circumstances to take a vaccine against coronavirus and a further 20% indicated they might not take it, according to a survey published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * More than 200 U.N. staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers and U.N. officials said.

* Schools in Iran reopened to 15 million students on Saturday after a seven-month closure, despite concerns over increased spread of the coronavirus in the country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A coronavirus vaccine that Sanofi is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline is likely to be priced at less than 10 euros ($11.80) per shot if it is approved for use, Sanofi's chief in France said on Saturday. * Mexico is working to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines and could have one ready by next spring, according to a researcher coordinating local efforts.

* Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd said it would manufacture two different COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with the earliest doses due to reach the market early next year. * Researchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies taken from horses injected with the SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to scientists.

