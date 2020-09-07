Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:08 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India overtook Brazil in infection numbers but the government resumed underground train services and announced plans to re-open the Taj Mahal this month.

* South Korea reported its lowest tally of new infections in more than three weeks, but officials are weighing whether to extend social distancing curbs ahead of one of the country's biggest holidays this month. * Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in cases since early June, just as the government began barring long-term immigration pass holders from countries with high infection numbers.

* Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, its prime minister said. EUROPE

* Britain is working to reduce the 14-day quarantine period for arrivals from countries including Spain and France. * The limit on public gatherings will be lowered to 50 people from 100 in Denmark's capital Copenhagen and in Odense, after a recent spike in infections.

* Sweden will boost funding for elderly care by around $500 million in its 2021 budget after the number of deaths in old people's homes during the pandemic sparked concern. AMERICAS

* Cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrying trend on a Labour Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer. * Honduran finance minister said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

* Five percent of Brazilians would refuse under any circumstances to take a vaccine against the coronavirus and a further 20% indicated they might not take it, according to a survey published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would emerge from the pandemic with a stronger economy, urging Turks to follow social distancing and hygiene measures amid a rise in cases and deaths. * Oman will restart international flights on Oct. 1, state news agency ONA said on Twitter.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia will begin offering its COVID-19 vaccine to volunteers this week as part of a trial following the vaccine's registration, the TASS news agency quoted the health minister as saying.

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Sinopharm Group to supply a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by German firm BioNTech. * BioNTech has widened an ongoing pivotal global study of its vaccine candidate to include testing in Germany.

* Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd said it would manufacture two different COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with the earliest doses due to reach the market early next year. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares inched higher led by Europe, after last week's rout in U.S. technology stocks that saw $2.3 trillion in value wiped off in two days with investors taking note of lofty valuations when the global economy is still in a recession. * China's exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed lockdowns.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and&#160;Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute DDWARI in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspe...

ICMR facility to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily in Puducherry: CM

Ramping up testing amid increasing cases of COVID-19, the Puducherry government has roped in the ICMR-sponsored Vector Control Research Centre VCRC here to screen 1,000 samples daily soon, in addition to the existing capacity. Chief Ministe...

Computer science, agriculture be made part of NEP-2020: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday suggested the inclusion of computer science and agriculture in the new National Education Policy NEP to make higher education more employment oriented. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathemat...

Lt Guv Sinha condoles demise of former NC MLA

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former National Conference MLA Thakur Rachpal Singh who died of coronavirus. In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020