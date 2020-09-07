PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3332 2951 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 506493 404074 4487 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 5000 3472 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 125459 96823 360 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 149027 132145 761 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 5995 3734 74 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 45263 21198 380 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 193526 168384 4599 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 21173 16427 245 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 105671 86034 3123 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 78773 61611 829 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 7490 5311 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 44570 32760 801 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 51067 36184 470 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 404324 300770 6534 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 89489 67001 359 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 3036 2151 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 75459 56909 1589 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 907212 644400 26604------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 7106 5358 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 3005 1556 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1114 734 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 4220 3674 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 127892 99398 556 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 17316 12135 325 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 65583 47020 1923 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 91678 73823 1147 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1910 1371 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 469256 410116 7925 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 142771 110241 895 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 15529 9048 149 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 25436 17046 348 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 271851 205731 3976 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 183865 157029 3620 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 4250891 3296619 72296------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 57654 59085 710 ------------------------------------------------------------ This tally does not have the updated figures from Maharashtra as authorities said the daily bulletin was delayed because of technical problems

In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 42,04,613 and the death toll at 71,642. The ministry said that 32,50,429 people have so far recovered from the infection.