HP: MLA among 245 fresh COVID cases, state tally rises to 7,661

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh MLA Reeta Devi is among 245 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Monday, which pushed its infection tally to 7,661. The number of active cases in the state has also climbed to 2,234, special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.

One coronavirus death was reported in Chamba district on Monday taking the death toll in the state to 55, he said. Solan accounts for 15 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by 10 fatalities in Kangra, eight in Mandi, five each in Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, four in Shimla, and three in Sirmaur.

BJP MLA from Indora, Reeta Devi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the first day of the monsoon session of the state assembly here on Monday, Speaker Vipin Parmar said. Parmar told PTI the MLA's COVID-19 test was done at the dispensary set up in the Assembly complex itself.

The MLA, Reeta Devi, told PTI over the phone that she attended the Assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted on Monday evening, but maintained physical distance from other legislators in the Assembly complex. Parmar said the area where Reeta Devi sat in the Assembly would be disinfected according to the standard operating procedure.

The MLA will be sent to a COVID-19 care centre as per the advice of medical experts, the Assembly Speaker added. Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had tested positive for the coronavirus on September 3. He is being treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). He has fever and high BP, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said. Earlier, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had tested positive for the infection. Both recovered from the novel coronavirus a few days ago.

Of the 245 fresh cases, 66 were reported from Solan, 55 from Mandi, 51 from Kangra, 27 from Una, 17 from Shimla, 11 from Lahaul-Spiti, seven from Bilaspur, six from Sirmaur and five from Chamba, Jindal said. Meanwhile, 183 patients recovered from the infection -- 103 in Sirmaur, 43 in Kangra, 32 in Una, three in Chamba and two in Solan.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 5,559, Jindal said, adding that 11 patients have migrated out of the state. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 469, followed by Kangra (389), Sirmaur (236), Una (211), Hamirpur (167), Chamba (158), Bilaspur (154), Mandi (152), Shimla (147), Kullu (106), Kinnaur (33) and Lahaul-Spiti (12).