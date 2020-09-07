Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 menace can only be tackled with active support of people: Raj minister

The minister said despite knowing the gravity of the situation, some people were negligent in following the safety protocol. “The COVID-19 mortality rate in Rajasthan is low compared to the average of 10 big states.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:53 IST
COVID-19 menace can only be tackled with active support of people: Raj minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said the government is making all possible efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but the menace can be tackled effectively with the support of people. “Till now, no vaccine for coronavirus has been found. India is now on number two position with regard to COVID-19 cases worldwide. So far, around 41 lakh people have been infected by the disease in the country,” he said in a statement.

“In Rajasthan, there were around 1,100 cases per day till a few days ago, but now this number has crossed more than 1,500 cases per day,” it said. The minister said despite knowing the gravity of the situation, some people were negligent in following the safety protocol.

“The COVID-19 mortality rate in Rajasthan is low compared to the average of 10 big states. The recovery rate has reached 82 per cent and the percentage of positivity is also low, but still we have to be very alert and cautious,” he said. Sharma said the state has 3,018 ICU beds, of which, 872 beds are in use. He said the railways provided 50 beds to the state recently, while 50 beds were provided to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS).

Apart from this, 100 COVID care beds have been provided to RUHS, he said. He said out of 490 ventilators, 113 are being used in the state.

“There is no shortage of resources in the state. A total of 130 COVID dedicated hospitals are being run, while 292 COVID care centres have been developed,” the minister added. PTI AG SRY

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey gives IS militant 40 life sentences for 2017 attack

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Islamic State group suspect to life in prison over the New Years Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017. The suspect, Albulkadir Masharipov of Uzbekistan, was convicted ...

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...

Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was consi...

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers as cases rise

The UK on Monday recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new islands policy that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete. Mykonos and Santorini, to sel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020