Brazil reports 10,273 coronavirus cases, 310 deaths

Brazil recorded 10,273 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 310 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

In all, Brazil has registered 4.15 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,960, according to ministry data.

Brazil has the third highest number of coronavirus cases. India, which has now registered 4.2 million cases, overtook Brazil in number of infections on Monday and is just behind the United States.