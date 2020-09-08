France's COVID-19 situation 'worrying' but second wave avoidable-minister

France's COVID-19 situation is "worrying", with daily new cases at record levels, but a second wave of infections is "avoidable", health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

"The reproduction rate of the virus stands at 1.2 which is less than the 3.2-3.4 level seen during the spring. So the virus is spreading at lesser speed but it is circulating, which is worrying", Veran told France Inter radio.