France's COVID-19 situation 'worrying' but second wave avoidable-minister

France's COVID-19 situation 'worrying' but second wave avoidable-ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:29 IST
France's COVID-19 situation is "worrying", with daily new cases at record levels, but a second wave of infections is "avoidable", health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.
"The reproduction rate of the virus stands at 1.2 which is less than the 3.2-3.4 level seen during the spring. So the virus is spreading at lesser speed but it is circulating, which is worrying", Veran told France Inter radio.
