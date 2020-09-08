Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:33 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 1:13 p.m.
12 more succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry; toll climbs to 337. 12:58 p.m.
43 inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar test positive for COVID-19. 12:52 p.m.
Pakistan reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths. 12:19 p.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,31,382 with 3,490 new cases; 13 more fatalities push death toll to 569: Official. 12:12 p.m.
Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities take death toll to 1,158; tally of cases rises to 93,257. 11:10 a.m.
628 fresh COVID-19 cases, three fatalities reported in Tripura. 11:10 a.m.
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,180. 9:49 a.m.
Record 1,133 fatalities in a day take India's COVID-19 death toll to 72,775; caseload reaches 42,80,422 with 75,809 new infections: Centre..
